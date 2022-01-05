Jennings, Joseph Emmet



February 6, 1963 - November 14, 2021



Joseph Emmet Jennings, age 58, of Harlan, Iowa passed away November 14, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico. Joe was born February 6, 1963 in Omaha.



Preceded in death by his mother, Darlene McGinnis and her father "Granps" McGinnis. Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; sister, Brenda Stewart; brother, Wayne Jennings, and sister, DJ, and their spouses. He leaves behind 5 children: Leslie Jennings, Joseph Jennings, Amanda Weeks, Joseph Weeks, Sean Weeks and their spouses. Joe also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.



Memorials are suggested to the Joseph Jennings Memorial at Shelby County State Bank Account #480079.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.