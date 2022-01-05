Menu
Joseph Emmet Jennings
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Jennings, Joseph Emmet

February 6, 1963 - November 14, 2021

Joseph Emmet Jennings, age 58, of Harlan, Iowa passed away November 14, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico. Joe was born February 6, 1963 in Omaha.

Preceded in death by his mother, Darlene McGinnis and her father "Granps" McGinnis. Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; sister, Brenda Stewart; brother, Wayne Jennings, and sister, DJ, and their spouses. He leaves behind 5 children: Leslie Jennings, Joseph Jennings, Amanda Weeks, Joseph Weeks, Sean Weeks and their spouses. Joe also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Joseph Jennings Memorial at Shelby County State Bank Account #480079.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
