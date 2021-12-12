Menu
Joseph Kirshenbaum
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Kirshenbaum, Joseph

December 17, 1919 - December 11, 2021

Joe passed away on December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Meyer and Dora Kirshenbaum; his wife of 54 years, Audrey Wolf Kirshenbaum; his partner for 15 years, Virginia Allen; and sisters, Betty Kirshenbaum and Rose Becker. He is survived by his sons, Tom (Kate), Bill (Linda), and Dick Kirshenbaum; daughter, Kim (Todd) Znamenacek; brother, Kevee Kirshenbaum; and sister, Phyliss Rifkin. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joe was the owner of Wolf Brothers Western Store in Omaha, starting in 1949. He made this small store into one of the finest western stores in the country. He later opened Wolf Brothers Ladies Fashion Bazaar, Joey's Girls, and Boots for Less. He also built a number of apartment buildings in Omaha. He was very active with Aksarben and the River City Rodeo, becoming President of the Aksarben Riding Club (even though he never rode a horse). He was an avid tennis player, and he and his wife Audrey played in many tournaments. Joe served as a Captain in the Army during WWII, serving under General Patton. He was stationed in France during most of the war, including the Battle of the Bulge. Family was so important to Joe, and he was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. His wonderful caring nature and warm personality will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting Memorials be made to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home (323 S 132 St, Omaha NE, 68154), where he resided for the last two years of his life, or the charity of your choice. SERVICES will be held Sunday, December 19, 12 Noon at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Dr.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
Temple Israel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Oh, we are sad but what a wonderful life! We met Joe on the tennis courts in P Springs and became friends with him and dear Virgina. We are from Louisiana and visited in their home several times a year on our trips. Loved Joe and it was an honor to be his friend.
Don and Mo Wilkins
Friend
December 23, 2021
Dear Family of Joe, Oh how I adored Joe..he was such a funny man... and what a long life! Joe would drive past my house on his way to play tennis at 7:30 in the morning and lay on the horn to make sure I was awake. The last breakfast I sat with him and the family at Spencers he squeezed my hand. It was a beautiful farewell. I was so lucky to have spent time with both Joe and Virginia.. at the Tennis Club and at their home. My condolences to all of the Kirshenbaum family. Joni
Joni Forrer
Friend
December 18, 2021
Bill and Linda, my condolences to you and your family. Joseph Kirshenbaum was part of The Greatest Generation, and he will be missed. May he rest in peace. With deepest sympathy, Katherine Hankins, MD
Katherine Hankins
December 17, 2021
Joe was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed. I have so many fond memories of him from my time working at Wolf Brothers. My thoughts and Prayers are with the entire Kirshenbaum Family.
Tiffany Michel
December 16, 2021
Joe and my father were such good friends and spent many hours visiting at the downtown store. Dad had great respect for him and he became a true friend to our whole family. I have many fond memories - leaving Christmas packages at the store while we shopped - seeing him at a Dallas Cowboy game in Dallas. You all are fortunate to have had him with you so long but that doesn't make it any easier to lose him. Thoughts and prayers to you all. He was a great man. Sue Coberly
Sue Coberly
Friend
December 15, 2021
Loved this man! In the mid 60´s he made sure I could afford the beautiful clothes in his store! Glad his family had him for so long!
Debbie Twiss
Friend
December 13, 2021
Tom, Bill, Dick, and Kim, I remember your Dad as a truly nice guy from those days in the neighborhood when we were all little kids. I hope all of you are celebrating the fond memories of those times. Jeff
Jeff Newman
Friend
December 13, 2021
great times and fond memories of Joe from working at Wolf Brothers in my early years. I have to smile. He kept us on out toes thats for sure. I learned a lot from him that helped me in my professional years. I'm thankful for that time and may he rest in peace. my condolences to the whole family
Frank Mountjoy
December 13, 2021
May the family be comforted with their fond memories and loving actions by Joe. My brother especially enjoyed shopping the quality merchandise at Wolf Bros. The staff was always helpful, attentive and patient. We always felt at home at Wolf Bros. stores. Karen
Karen
December 13, 2021
I remember Joe helping us buy boots and slacks when my sister and I were little kids at the store downtown...it was a huge treat for us to go there!! Great family, and great memories.
Sue Lindblad
Friend
December 12, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
