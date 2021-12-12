Kirshenbaum, Joseph
December 17, 1919 - December 11, 2021
Joe passed away on December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Meyer and Dora Kirshenbaum; his wife of 54 years, Audrey Wolf Kirshenbaum; his partner for 15 years, Virginia Allen; and sisters, Betty Kirshenbaum and Rose Becker. He is survived by his sons, Tom (Kate), Bill (Linda), and Dick Kirshenbaum; daughter, Kim (Todd) Znamenacek; brother, Kevee Kirshenbaum; and sister, Phyliss Rifkin. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Joe was the owner of Wolf Brothers Western Store in Omaha, starting in 1949. He made this small store into one of the finest western stores in the country. He later opened Wolf Brothers Ladies Fashion Bazaar, Joey's Girls, and Boots for Less. He also built a number of apartment buildings in Omaha. He was very active with Aksarben and the River City Rodeo, becoming President of the Aksarben Riding Club (even though he never rode a horse). He was an avid tennis player, and he and his wife Audrey played in many tournaments. Joe served as a Captain in the Army during WWII, serving under General Patton. He was stationed in France during most of the war, including the Battle of the Bulge. Family was so important to Joe, and he was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. His wonderful caring nature and warm personality will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting Memorials be made to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home (323 S 132 St, Omaha NE, 68154), where he resided for the last two years of his life, or the charity of your choice
SERVICES will be held Sunday, December 19, 12 Noon at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Dr.
