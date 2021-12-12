Dear Family of Joe, Oh how I adored Joe..he was such a funny man... and what a long life! Joe would drive past my house on his way to play tennis at 7:30 in the morning and lay on the horn to make sure I was awake. The last breakfast I sat with him and the family at Spencers he squeezed my hand. It was a beautiful farewell. I was so lucky to have spent time with both Joe and Virginia.. at the Tennis Club and at their home. My condolences to all of the Kirshenbaum family. Joni

Joni Forrer Friend December 18, 2021