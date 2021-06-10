It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joseph Lawry (Coral Springs, FL), who passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 67, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Joe was predeceased by: his parents Irene and Anton Lawry. He is survived by: his loving partner Mary Chadburn of FL, his daughters Natasha Lawry of TX and Kate Slusher; grandsons, Julian and Augustus Nielson of NE; sister Mary Lawry (Jose) and brother Tim Lawry, nieces Katie, Emily and Julia Lawry all of NE, sister Ann Shahwan (Jacob), nieces Maiya and Natalia Shahwan of CA.
Joe was a good friend of Bill's. He leaves behind students and faculty from Broward College, FL where he taught multiple forms of Chemistry with smiling eyes and a sense of wonderment.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held 2-4 pm, June 26 at Bru's Room in Coconut Creek, FL.
Mary, Tim, and Annie- I am so saddened to hear about Joe. Even though I hadn´t seen him since we were in school all my memories of him were ones of laughter and fun. My condolences
Susan (Dietze) Clegg
School
June 10, 2021
I'm sorry to hear the loss of my friend and colleague. He welcomed me as an Adjunct Broward Faculty and as a team member was we all worked to help our students reach their goals. I heard students speak highly of him and his teaching. My thoughts and prays are with the family and Broward College. He will be gravely missed by all.
David L. Parker, Ph.D.
Coworker
June 10, 2021
I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Tammy Carl Hall
June 10, 2021
Mary, Annie, Tim..and the rest of the family..so sorry for your loss. Joe was a huge presence in our class, and so smart. He didn't even need to try. May he rest in PEACE.