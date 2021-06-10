Lawry, Joseph



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joseph Lawry (Coral Springs, FL), who passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 67, leaving to mourn family and friends.



Joe was predeceased by: his parents Irene and Anton Lawry. He is survived by: his loving partner Mary Chadburn of FL, his daughters Natasha Lawry of TX and Kate Slusher; grandsons, Julian and Augustus Nielson of NE; sister Mary Lawry (Jose) and brother Tim Lawry, nieces Katie, Emily and Julia Lawry all of NE, sister Ann Shahwan (Jacob), nieces Maiya and Natalia Shahwan of CA.



Joe was a good friend of Bill's. He leaves behind students and faculty from Broward College, FL where he taught multiple forms of Chemistry with smiling eyes and a sense of wonderment.



A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held 2-4 pm, June 26 at Bru's Room in Coconut Creek, FL.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.