McFadden, Joseph H.
May 23, 1930 - December 31, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Catherine; son, Thomas McFadden; and grandchildren: Joseph McFadden, Jillian McFadden, and Christopher Hagenau. Survived by children: Kathleen Pancratz, Jim McFadden (Kelly), Jane Levin (Mike), Carol Kilpatrick (John), and Ann Hagenau (Craig); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
VISITATION begins Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:30am, followed by ROSARY and MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to CHRS Charity. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.