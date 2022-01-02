Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph H. McFadden
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McFadden, Joseph H.

May 23, 1930 - December 31, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Catherine; son, Thomas McFadden; and grandchildren: Joseph McFadden, Jillian McFadden, and Christopher Hagenau. Survived by children: Kathleen Pancratz, Jim McFadden (Kelly), Jane Levin (Mike), Carol Kilpatrick (John), and Ann Hagenau (Craig); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:30am, followed by ROSARY and MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to CHRS Charity. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St., NE
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our hearts go out to you at this time. Please know that we have you in our prayers. May you know God's healing touch and His great tenderness today and in the days ahead. Peace, dear friends, Peace.
Mike and Kristi
January 4, 2022
With deepest sympathy as you remember Dad
Kathleen and Ryan
Family
January 3, 2022
Kathleen and Ryan
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results