Merwald, Joseph E.



October 21, 1936 - April 2, 2022



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Mary Merwald; brother, Robert Merwald; sister, Betty Merwald; daughter, Linda Siciunas; and special friend, Betty Bell.



He is survived by his son, Joseph Bartley; daughter, Denise (Jim) Dein; grandsons, Joshua Siciunas, Jack (Kimberly) Dein and Jordan Bartley; great-grandson, Thomas Dein.



VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-6pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10am at St. Bridget's Catholic Church (4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE 68107). Burial: St. John Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.