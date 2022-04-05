Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph E. Merwald
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
Send Flowers
Merwald, Joseph E.

October 21, 1936 - April 2, 2022

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Mary Merwald; brother, Robert Merwald; sister, Betty Merwald; daughter, Linda Siciunas; and special friend, Betty Bell.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Bartley; daughter, Denise (Jim) Dein; grandsons, Joshua Siciunas, Jack (Kimberly) Dein and Jordan Bartley; great-grandson, Thomas Dein.

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-6pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10am at St. Bridget's Catholic Church (4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE 68107). Burial: St. John Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Apr
6
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Apr
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.