Breglia, Joseph Michael
May 13, 1934 - October 11, 2020
Survived by wife of 36 years, Doris; son, Anthony; and sisters, Rita and Elizabeth. Retired from Air Force after 21 years. 20 years as maintenance at Methodist Hospital.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 17, at 11am at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. VISITATION from 10-11am at the mortuary. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.