Joseph E. Ramsey
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Ramsey, Joseph E.

Age 79

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his son, Matthew; and 7 siblings. Survived by wife, Jonelle; daughter, Jennifer Jones of Omaha; and son, Jon (Tami) Jones of Elkhorn, NE.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation to Veterans Organizations. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My deepest sympathies to Jonelle and Jennifer, my N D Y family. I have so many fond memories of Joe. He sure had a knack to make us laugh. I know this must be a very tough time for you but Joe would want you to be strong. You will be in my prayers.
Phyllis Portland
April 3, 2021
Jonelle, my sincere sympathy for your loss. You are a fun and loving person that I always remember from Olson´s and I have fond memories of lunches with our fellow workers and just fun from our conversations about life. The best to you and your family and I will always remember you in my "memorable" past.
Mike Mcmahon
April 2, 2021
My sympathies to the family. I remember when I was a kid, Joe was always the kindest "uncle" to all of us. He took time to play games with us.
Deb (Adkins) Reynolds
March 22, 2021
Ed Queen and Family
March 22, 2021
Love you ! say hello to everyone in Heaven today for us.
Ed Queen
March 22, 2021
God be with you all, we all loved Joe so much. In Heaven now with all his family. We will be together again.
Ed Queen
March 22, 2021
