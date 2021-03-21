Ramsey, Joseph E.
Age 79
Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his son, Matthew; and 7 siblings. Survived by wife, Jonelle; daughter, Jennifer Jones of Omaha; and son, Jon (Tami) Jones of Elkhorn, NE.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation to Veterans Organizations. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.