Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph C. Scott M.D. Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Scott, Joseph C. Jr., M.D.

October 14, 1931 - March 6, 2021

Dr. Joseph C. Scott, born on October 14, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA died on March 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE. surrounded by family. Joseph married Jeanette Louise Nolan on July 26, 1956 in Fort Worth, TX at St. Andrews Church.

Joseph was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a 2nd Lt. in 1953 and served as a Flight Surgeon and Director of Outpatient services at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, receiving his honorable discharge in 1962. Dr. Scott served as a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for over fifty years. He has profoundly impacted medical research concerning women's health.

Joseph is survived by his wife, J. Louise Scott; four children: Mary Randall (Thomas), Angela DelVecchio (Mark), Joseph Scott III, Mark Scott (Brenda); thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Antoinette Mahoney (Louis); and two nieces.

Joseph was preceded in death by parents Eugenia A. Fijalkowski and Joseph C. Scott Sr. (nee Szarzynski), and an infant daughter, Antoinette D. Scott.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 12, from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL Service at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 13th, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, with visitation beginning at 9am at the church. Entombment with Military Honors, Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joseph C. Scott, Jr. Fund for Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the purpose of education materials for the OBGYN training classroom named for Dr. Scott.

For a more detailed obituary or to view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
12
Vigil
6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, NE
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dr. Scott delivered our three children in 1967, 1970 and 1971. My husband was still a student and because his father was a doctor, Dr. Scott took us as patients with no charge! Since we had no insurance, this was such a blessing to us. He was such a nice, gentle and kind man and we have always been thankful for him. We are so sorry for your loss.
Sandy and Chris Krush
March 16, 2021
David L. Bolam M.D. and Judith
March 9, 2021
Joe was a superb gentleman physician and an excellent teacher not only of medicine but also speed reading.
David L. Bolam, M.D.
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results