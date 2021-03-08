Scott, Joseph C. Jr., M.D.
October 14, 1931 - March 6, 2021
Dr. Joseph C. Scott, born on October 14, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA died on March 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE. surrounded by family. Joseph married Jeanette Louise Nolan on July 26, 1956 in Fort Worth, TX at St. Andrews Church.
Joseph was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a 2nd Lt. in 1953 and served as a Flight Surgeon and Director of Outpatient services at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, receiving his honorable discharge in 1962. Dr. Scott served as a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for over fifty years. He has profoundly impacted medical research concerning women's health.
Joseph is survived by his wife, J. Louise Scott; four children: Mary Randall (Thomas), Angela DelVecchio (Mark), Joseph Scott III, Mark Scott (Brenda); thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Antoinette Mahoney (Louis); and two nieces.
Joseph was preceded in death by parents Eugenia A. Fijalkowski and Joseph C. Scott Sr. (nee Szarzynski), and an infant daughter, Antoinette D. Scott.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 12, from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL Service at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 13th, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, with visitation beginning at 9am at the church. Entombment with Military Honors, Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joseph C. Scott, Jr. Fund for Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the purpose of education materials for the OBGYN training classroom named for Dr. Scott.
For a more detailed obituary or to view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2021.