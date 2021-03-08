Dr. Scott delivered our three children in 1967, 1970 and 1971. My husband was still a student and because his father was a doctor, Dr. Scott took us as patients with no charge! Since we had no insurance, this was such a blessing to us. He was such a nice, gentle and kind man and we have always been thankful for him. We are so sorry for your loss.

Sandy and Chris Krush March 16, 2021