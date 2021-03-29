Sterba, Joseph, Jr.



Age 78



Spent most of his professional life in South Omaha selling insurance. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr. and Alice Sterba. Survived by wife, Jane Sterba; son, Paul (Lisa) Sterba; daughter, Susan (Mike) McLaughlin; 4 grandchildren, Isabelle and Delaney Sterba, and Katie and Owen McLaughlin; brother, Ken Sterba; sister, Barbara (Terry) Payne; also leaves an aunt; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends throughout Omaha.



Joe was born and raised in South Omaha and often referred to himself as a Proud S.O.B., which means a South Omaha Boy. He attended Assumption Church and school, and talked often about playing baseball in Brown Park. He later attended Creighton Prep High School and Creighton University. Joe sold insurance at Merker Realty and Insurance near 24th and L for decades and later opened his own office under the name Dross-Sterba insurance near 24th and J before retiring. Joe's insurance career allowed him to do something he loved and that was to get out and meet people. Many people know him as Husker Joe for his love of Husker athletics, especially football. Until recently Husker Joe rarely missed a home game since getting his season tickets in 1962. Joe will be missed by all who knew him and certainly South Omaha



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at Assumption Catholic Church, 22nd and U Street. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 5:30pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. Memorials to Assumption Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Joseph's obit and Stream Service.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 29, 2021.