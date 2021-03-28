Spent most of his professional life in South Omaha selling insurance. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr and Alice Sterba. Survived by wife, Jane Sterba; son, Paul (Lisa) Sterba; daughter, Susan (Mike) McLaughlin; 4 grandchildren, Isabelle and Delaney Sterba, Katie and Owen McLaughlin; brother, Ken Sterba; sister, Barbara (Terry) Payne; also leaves an aunt; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends throughout Omaha.
Joe was born and raised in South Omaha and often referred to himself as a Proud S.O.B., which means a South Omaha Boy. He attended Assumption Church and school and talked often about playing baseball in Brown Park. He later attended Creighton Prep High School and Creighton University. Joe sold insurance at Merker Realty and Insurance near 24th and L for decades and later opened his own office under the name Dross-Sterba insurance near 24th and J before retiring. Joe's insurance career allowed him to do something he loved and that was to get out and meet people. Many people know him as Husker Joe for his love of Husker athletics especially football. Until recently Husker Joe rarely missed a home game since getting his season tickets in 1962. Joe will be missed by all who knew him and certainly South Omaha
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday, 11am, Assumption Catholic Church, 22nd and U Street. VISITATION Tuesday 4-7pm with 5:30pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home. Memorials to Assumption Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Joseph's obit and Stream Service
Jane and Family,
Sorry for your loss. Remembering the many years of Ma Bell and working with you in the engineering dept and meeting with you and Joe at our gatherings. You are in our thoughts.
Ken & Vicki Molacek
April 1, 2021
Remembering many Thanksgiving dinners at the Herek home...our schedule for eating involved waiting for Joe to get back from the Husker game.
My Mom insisted to wait for Joe . Wonderful Memories
Julie Bizal
March 30, 2021
I will miss my cousin! He was the driver and I the runner delivering flowers when I was young. He also took me to my first Cornhusker game. He will be missed.
Lois (Janousek) Waters
March 29, 2021
It was always a joy to see Joe at his grandsons ballgames. He was a jokester for sure. I will always remember him telling Owen and my grandsons Conner & Nick, about the the time he hit a home run at Browns park when he was at Creighton Prep. He said it was hit so far that they are still looking for the ball. My grandson Conner plays baseball for Bellevue U. and they play their games at Browns park. We go to his games and I look for that homer Joe hit. I still haven´t found it, but I will keep on looking for it in Joe´s memory. God bless and may he R I P.
Gibby and Lynn Gibson
March 29, 2021
Joe was a great example of what South Omaha was all about. I remember him from Assumption! What a great guy! My sympathy to the whole Sterba family.
Mary Buglewicz Duffy
March 29, 2021
Jane and family,
So very thankful to have had Joe (and yourself)in my life, even if it was for only a few years. He will be missed.
Holly Parkhurst
March 29, 2021
Prayers for the family. Enjoyed talking Husker football with Joe. GBR
Ron Sum
March 28, 2021
Mark, Yvette, Archer, Valerie
March 28, 2021
Jane & Family, he was a friend in the National Guards during the 1960s. Always like his humor, honesty and his trust. Please accept my condolence.