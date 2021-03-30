It was always a joy to see Joe at his grandsons ballgames. He was a jokester for sure. I will always remember him telling Owen and my grandsons Conner & Nick, about the the time he hit a home run at Browns park when he was at Creighton Prep. He said it was hit so far that they are still looking for the ball. My grandson Conner plays baseball for Bellevue U. and they play their games at Browns park. We go to his games and I look for that homer Joe hit. I still haven´t found it, but I will keep on looking for it in Joe´s memory. God bless and may he R I P.

Gibby and Lynn Gibson March 29, 2021