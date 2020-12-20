Sullivan, Joseph Thomas, Jr.
March 7, 1940 - December 19, 2020
Joseph Thomas Sullivan, Jr., was born on March 7, 1940 in Omaha, to Joseph and Evelyn Sullivan. He passed into the arms of the Lord on December 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Edward M. "Bud" Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Brennan) Sullivan; his daughter: Jennifer Schofield and son-in-law Jon, and their children, Amy Jo and Cara; his son: Joseph Sullivan III and daughter-in-law Dana, and their daughter, Edie Rose; his daughter: Katie Francis and son-in-law Mike, and their children, Taylor and Romey; and his son: Jack Sullivan and daughter-in-law, Jesse, and their children, Emmett and Michael.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines on Wednesday, December 23, from 9:30am to 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CUES, or the Father Shane Education Endowment in Joe's honor.
To view live broadcasts of the MASS and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.