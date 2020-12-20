Menu
Joseph Thomas Sullivan Jr.
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sullivan, Joseph Thomas, Jr.

March 7, 1940 - December 19, 2020

Joseph Thomas Sullivan, Jr., was born on March 7, 1940 in Omaha, to Joseph and Evelyn Sullivan. He passed into the arms of the Lord on December 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Edward M. "Bud" Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Brennan) Sullivan; his daughter: Jennifer Schofield and son-in-law Jon, and their children, Amy Jo and Cara; his son: Joseph Sullivan III and daughter-in-law Dana, and their daughter, Edie Rose; his daughter: Katie Francis and son-in-law Mike, and their children, Taylor and Romey; and his son: Jack Sullivan and daughter-in-law, Jesse, and their children, Emmett and Michael.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines on Wednesday, December 23, from 9:30am to 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CUES, or the Father Shane Education Endowment in Joe's honor.

To view live broadcasts of the MASS and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, NE
Joe was First Class in every way !
John Blazek
December 27, 2020
Joe was a great neighbor and friend. He will be missed. Many prayers to you Ruth and family.
Ernie Friel
December 23, 2020
Words cannot describe the impact Joe had on us. An incredible man.
Tim and Renee Tewes
Friend
December 23, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and hugs to your family.
Whitney & Jack Higgins
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Carrie Roberts (Jim Roberts daughter)
December 23, 2020
Joe was a Man of honor. He loved everyone he knew. He was so good to myself & my family. I have the best memories & especially our love for our Huskers. He is now with the best in Heaven. I will truly miss him. He was very giving & made me feel like another daughter. Love you Joe T.
Cindy Romero
December 22, 2020
Dear Ruth and family, We were truly sorry to hear of you loss. Our deepest sympathies to all of you. May The Lord bless you and keep you, may His face shine upon you and give you peace.
Mike and Michelle Sullivan
December 22, 2020
My prayers for Joe and his family I remember the first loan Joe made to me to start off my business
Gene Wilczewski
December 22, 2020
Section 123 will miss seeing Joe at the Creighton basketball games. He was always quick with a smile and always asked how we were doing. We sat 2 rows down from you. Thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Bill and Connie Rance
December 21, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers to the Sullivan families. May you all be Blessed with happy and peaceful thoughts today and always.
Margie & Jerry Becerra
December 21, 2020
Diane Sullivan
December 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Joe´s passing. Such a kind and wonderful man we will remember fondly. Wishing the entire Sullivan family comfort and peace, you will be in our prayers.
Brett, Mandy and Lily Yahnke
December 21, 2020
Sending prayers your way!
Kathleen and Tom Cullinan
December 21, 2020
Fond memories of Joe and the Sullivan family during our summers at Pleasure Lakes! May God's love and peace comfort you at this difficult time and in the days ahead.
MIKE AND JEANNIE FONFARA
December 21, 2020
Dear Ruth, I´m am so sorry to hear of Joe´s passing. He was a good man and loved his family with all his heart. My condolences to you and your entire family.
Bob Ginsburg
December 21, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers for the Sullivan family. I have so many fond memories of you all from our little cabin out in Valley. God Bless.
Anne Lutz Determan
December 21, 2020
Dear Ruthie and Family. We agree omaha has lost a 5 star man. We ll never forget the days joe lived at Thomasville apartments in omaha. And approved many loans with us. We will always remember Joe with a nice smile on our faces and in our hearts Ruthie stay string and safe you have so much to remember snd so much to Live for. Or sincere condolences.
Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper
December 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy and condolences to Ruth and the whole Sullivan family. Joe was a great guy , friend and BlueJays backer! Our hearts and prayers are with you. God Bless, Jim Cavanaugh
Jim Cavanaugh
December 21, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Joe's passing. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Daniel Koch
December 20, 2020
Ruth My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. With heartfelt condolences, Becki Chukalas Amick (worked at Overland Wolf with you)
Rebecca Amick
December 20, 2020
Our community has lost a five star man in Joe Sullivan. My condolences to his family
Jerry Kohll
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joe Ursick and family
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Joe was always extremely kind to me and a man I greatly respected! I learned so much from him. He will be missed.
Paul Camenzind
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies for your loss. I always loved working for and with Joe. He was a great man who will be missed by many.
Diane Cahill
December 20, 2020
Uncle Joe you will be missed but never forgotten! Aunt Ruth, Jennifer, Joe, Katie, Jack and your families our hearts are heavy with Joe´s passing but at peace that he is no longer suffering. We love you all We will be keeping his memory alive!
Steve and Joni Cody
December 20, 2020
Joe approved my loan for our first Godfather´s Pizza in 1973...A true man of character who I will miss....
Willy Theisen
December 20, 2020
