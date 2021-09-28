Swenson, Joseph A.



August 19, 1956 - September 23, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, John Richard and Betty Jane; and sister, Christine. Survived by children, Katie and John (Stephanie) and grandchildren Ethan and Brodie, along with brothers, Sig (Pam) and Rick; and sister, Lisa (Ron) Losee.



Memorial service to be announced at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.