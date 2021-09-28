Preceded in death by parents, John Richard and Betty Jane; and sister, Christine. Survived by children, Katie and John (Stephanie) and grandchildren Ethan and Brodie, along with brothers, Sig (Pam) and Rick; and sister, Lisa (Ron) Losee.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
Joe talked of his family always with love. His sense of humor was keen. His sense of direction, not so much. I miss him. So much.
shawn Gilmore
Friend
February 26, 2022
Great Jr High and high school friend. Amazing trumpet player. Condolences and prayers to his family, know he cherished you.
Dee Godkin
School
September 28, 2021
Gampa Roe was so special to us and will be greatly missed!
Stephanie Swenson
September 28, 2021
Bob Sheffield
September 28, 2021
Best friend. Nebraska football. Creature feature. Mormon street. Football in the Greene's yard. The west room. Googa. Mark Harris. Walking to the Murphy's from the Mormon pioneer cemetary...at night...in a snowstorm. Too many.