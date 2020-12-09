Menu
Joseph "Joe" Unstad
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Unstad, Joseph "Joe"

November 18, 1945 - December 6, 2020

age 75 of Blair. Joe is survived by his siblings: Jean Briardy and special friend, Bruce Forbes, Ralph (Laurel) Unstad, Phyllis (Larry) Strazdas, and Donald (Jackie) Unstad; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

VISITATION: Friday from 12-2pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private Family Service will be held with Burial in the Blair Cemetery.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God Bless you Joe, we were friends as kids and still friends today! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ralph (Eddie) Perrigo
December 11, 2020
Phyllis - so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Carla Costello Walker
December 11, 2020
