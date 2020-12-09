Unstad, Joseph "Joe"
November 18, 1945 - December 6, 2020
age 75 of Blair. Joe is survived by his siblings: Jean Briardy and special friend, Bruce Forbes, Ralph (Laurel) Unstad, Phyllis (Larry) Strazdas, and Donald (Jackie) Unstad; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION: Friday from 12-2pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private Family Service will be held with Burial in the Blair Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.