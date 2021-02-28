Menu
Joseph D. White
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
White, Joseph D.

January 7, 1944 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph A. and Frances (Hegarty) White; brothers and sister: Thomas, Terry, and Theresa. Survived by wife, Linda; children: Dee Dee White, Joseph D. White II (Jillian McGranaghan), and Jonathan D. White (LeAnne White); grandchildren: Jessica, Joe III, Zachary, Natalie and Jonny.

FUNERAL observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 11am at the West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda and family, You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Dad has so many memories of his time with Joe at Asarco. And of course, who can forget all those Friday lunches at Angie's and Cascio's! Great memories. Take care of each other. Bill Swiger, Janice, Steven & Chris McConahay
Janice McConahay
March 3, 2021
Gone but NOT forgotten...Bless the family in this time of sorrow.
Dan Pritchett
March 3, 2021
Monty and Lori Rodgers
March 2, 2021
My condolences and sympathies to Joe's family. I worked at ASARCO with Joe for many years.
Dan Janousek
February 28, 2021
