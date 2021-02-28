White, Joseph D.
January 7, 1944 - February 26, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph A. and Frances (Hegarty) White; brothers and sister: Thomas, Terry, and Theresa. Survived by wife, Linda; children: Dee Dee White, Joseph D. White II (Jillian McGranaghan), and Jonathan D. White (LeAnne White); grandchildren: Jessica, Joe III, Zachary, Natalie and Jonny.
FUNERAL observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 11am at the West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.