Whitmore, Joseph C.
August 20, 1967 - September 16, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, James R. and Kathryn Whitmore. Survived by brother, James N. Whitmore.
MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday 5:30-7pm at the John A. Gentleman -Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.