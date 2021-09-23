Menu
Joseph C. Whitmore
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Whitmore, Joseph C.

August 20, 1967 - September 16, 2021

MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe was a long time patient at our dental clinic for many years. He was a great guy that all of our office always looked forward to seeing and visiting with when he came in. We are shocked and saddened by his loss.
Chad McClellan
Other
October 11, 2021
Jay Larson
September 19, 2021
