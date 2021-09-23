John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
2 Entries
Joe was a long time patient at our dental clinic for many years. He was a great guy that all of our office always looked forward to seeing and visiting with when he came in. We are shocked and saddened by his loss.