Joseph A. Wojtowicz
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Wojtowicz, Joseph A.

March 19, 1933 - March 22, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Lillian.

Survived by children: Joan Hickman, Richard (Julie) Wojtowicz, Kimberly Grover, Kenneth Wojtowicz; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Marcinek; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Thursday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am at the mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP, Joe. We were best friends in our first 20years, or so, until we moved on. We fished all the time, and I hope you have some lunkers up there to keep you busy. Bo :)
Al Clinchard
March 25, 2021
Rest In Peace Joe may God and Angels be with you prayers!!
Toni Hynes
March 24, 2021
