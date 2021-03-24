Wojtowicz, Joseph A.
March 19, 1933 - March 22, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Lillian.
Survived by children: Joan Hickman, Richard (Julie) Wojtowicz, Kimberly Grover, Kenneth Wojtowicz; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Marcinek; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION begins Thursday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am at the mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.