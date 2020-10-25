Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine A. Letak
Letak, Josephine A.

August 3, 1932 - October 23, 2020

Preceded in death by 4 brothers; 3 sisters; and grandson Tyler Letak. Survived by husband Benjamin; children: Steve (Jody) Letak, Jane (Jim) Homann, Patti (John) Savage, Ben (Seri) Letak, Jo Ann (Mark) Petersen, and Jim (Tracy) Letak; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother Dan Kubat; other loving relatives and friends.

VISITATION begins Tuesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am, Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Sts Peter & Paul Church. A special Thank You for the loving care our wife and mother received at Brookestone Village.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.