Peabody, Josephine M. "JoMarie"
July 29, 1940 - February 27, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Josephine Pisci; sister, Mary Ann Pisci; brother-in-law, Harry Sorensen.
Survived by husband, Edwin; children: Ed Peabody (Hope), Rick Peabody (Doug), Joe Peabody (Colette), Diane Barone (Anthony), and Jim Peabody (Autumn); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosary Sorensen, and Pat Daniels (Joe); numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Ross Pisci.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 4th, 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Maggie Joseph Food Pantry/Lincoln Food Bank. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.