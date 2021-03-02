Menu
Josephine M. Peabody
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Peabody, Josephine M. "JoMarie"

July 29, 1940 - February 27, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Josephine Pisci; sister, Mary Ann Pisci; brother-in-law, Harry Sorensen.

Survived by husband, Edwin; children: Ed Peabody (Hope), Rick Peabody (Doug), Joe Peabody (Colette), Diane Barone (Anthony), and Jim Peabody (Autumn); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosary Sorensen, and Pat Daniels (Joe); numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Ross Pisci.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 4th, 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Maggie Joseph Food Pantry/Lincoln Food Bank. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you today and the days ahead. Hold on to each other, and embrace the memories and the love!
Ken Rieschl
March 3, 2021
Will miss your kind and friendly chats we shared almost every Sunday at Panera over coffee. God Bless you and condolences to Ed and your family. Heaven has gained an Angel
Karen & Greg
March 2, 2021
Rest In Paradise Josephine Peabody So sorry Peabody Family for your loss.
Patricia Pitt & Chris Pitt) Harrington
March 2, 2021
