Joshua B. Schwarz
Schwarz, Joshua B.

Age 35, of Omaha, NE.

2003 graduate of Gretna High School.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara Smith. Survived by wife Nicki of Omaha; children, Taylor, Brock and Luke of Cedar Bluffs, NE; mother, Dana Schwarz of Elkhorn.

No Visitation. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the funeral home. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Josh's children's college fund c/o Dana Schwarz.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
