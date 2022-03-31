Menu
Joshua J. Billinger
1986 - 2022
BORN
1986
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Billinger, Joshua J.

November 13, 1986 - March 25, 2022

Josh was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Jayla Ann Billinger; his parents, Bob and Cindy Billinger; brother, Michael; and sister, Taylor. Also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Darlene Bart; Abby Billinger and Peter Billinger.

Josh had a big heart and was loyal to all those that knew him. His greatest love and pride and joy, his beloved daughter. He shall be incredibly missed.

VISITATION: Friday, April 1st, 5-8pm, with Rosary Service at 7pm, at Mortuary. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, April 2nd, at 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Papillion. Memorials suggested to Henry Doorly Zoo.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
