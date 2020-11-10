Schwarz, Joshua BrockAge 35, of Omaha, NE.2003 graduate of Gretna High School.Preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara Smith. Survived by wife Nicki of Omaha; children, Taylor, Brock and Luke of Cedar Bluffs, NE; mother, Dana Schwarz of Elkhorn; other friends and relatives.No Visitation. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the funeral home. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Josh's children's college fund c/o Dana Schwarz.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222