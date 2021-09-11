Morton, Joshua M.
May 17, 1996 - September 8, 2021
Joshua M. Morton, age 25, died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE. He was born May 17,1996 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Christina Morton and Kenneth Nathan. Joshua was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ on September 2nd, 2012 at Calvary Christian Church by Jeff Matteson.
Survived by son, Reese J. Perquin; mother, Christina Morton; brothers, Jeremy K. (Sidney) Morton and Joel J. Akin-Otiko; nephew, Jeriah Morton; grandparents, Barbara D. Houston and Charles E. (Carol) Morton, Jr.; uncle, Michael (Daria) Payne.
A PUBLIC VISITATION will be held on Monday, September 13th, from 5pm-6:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE. Reception to follow. Memorials will be directed by the family to the Open Door Mission.
