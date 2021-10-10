Orent, Joshua John
July 10, 1992 - October 6, 2021
"Josh" as known to his friends and family was born on July 10, 1992 and received in heaven on October 6, 2021. The oldest of three children, he is survived by his mother, Teri Lynn Orent; brother, Jacob Morris; sister, Jolyn Orent-Davis; son, Jackson and his mother, Jen Coleman; grandparents, Nancy and Garry Ludwig; grandfather, Ronald Orent; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.