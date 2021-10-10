Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua John Orent
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Orent, Joshua John

July 10, 1992 - October 6, 2021

"Josh" as known to his friends and family was born on July 10, 1992 and received in heaven on October 6, 2021. The oldest of three children, he is survived by his mother, Teri Lynn Orent; brother, Jacob Morris; sister, Jolyn Orent-Davis; son, Jackson and his mother, Jen Coleman; grandparents, Nancy and Garry Ludwig; grandfather, Ronald Orent; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.