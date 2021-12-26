Sherlock, Josynne D.



January 17, 1933 - August 15, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents, Raymond and Dorothea Heelan; sisters, Jeneanne Voss and Janet Turner; brothers, James and Jerold Heelan. Survived by sister, Jacqueline Linahan; children: Michael Sherlock (Mitzi Mangiameli), Kathleen Sherlock-Green (Richard), Kevin Sherlock (Melissa), Karen Jones (Randall), Mimi Sherlock (Paul Escandon); grandchildren: Eleanor, Kristen, Emily, Cameron, Sofia, Mia, Joseph, Henry, Sasha.



Following in her father's footsteps, Josynne graduated from the University of Nebraska Pharmacy College and was a board-certified Pharmacist in both Iowa and Nebraska. While at UNL, she met her beloved husband, Joseph Sherlock, married in 1957 and celebrated 53 years of inspiring devotion to each other. Josynne retired from her pharmacy career in 1970. She then turned her attention to her many other interests – music (singing in Church, and playing piano at home), baking, playing along to Jeopardy episodes, and of course cheering (loudly) for her beloved Nebraska football team. Her greatest accomplishment was raising five children in a modest home, and tirelessly exemplifying what it was to be a mother, a loving wife, and a doting grandmother to nine grandchildren. She battled through many physical challenges in her life quietly with courage from the confidence of believing in God's love in our lives. She loved to laugh and sing throughout her life, and her resilient heart and contented soul will be missed by many.



WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, December 29, 6pm, Heafey - Hoffmann - Dworak & Cutler, 7805 West Center Road, Omaha, NE. The family will be wearing Husker RED, join us if possible. FUNERAL MASS: December 30, 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Church, 3122 South 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68124. Interment in Calvary Cemetery to follow.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.