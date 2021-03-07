Lindquist, Joy N. "Joe"September 18, 1927 - March 3, 2021Joy N. "Joe" Lindquist was born on September 18, 1927 in Omaha, NE to Helen and Carl Lindquist. He passed away at his home in Omaha on March 3, 2021 surrounded by his family. Joe was 93 years old. Joe graduated from Omaha North High School in 1945 and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. He attended Creighton University Law School and practiced law in Omaha until his retirement in 1999. He married Arlene Kastanek of Wilber, NE in 1959 and together they had two daughters, Linda and Susan. Joe was a very special man who lived a full life. He enjoyed music, cooking, reading, doing the daily crossword, watching auto races, and photography. He loved his girls and being a Papa to his grandchildren. His unique sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Lindquist; and parents, Helen and Carl Lindquist. He is survived by daughters, Linda Lantz of Omaha, Susan (Randy) Allen of Omaha; grandchildren, Jennifer (Trinity) Kobiela of Elkhorn, Brice (Katie) Allen of Denver, CO, Emilee Allen of Elkhorn, Lindsie Salmans of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Braden Kobiela of Elkhorn.Special thanks to Joe's caregivers at CCA Home Care and St. Croix Hospice.Per Joe's request, no public Services will be held. Memorials may be dedicated to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont, NE.Roeder Mortuary2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164 | 402-496-9000