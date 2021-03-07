Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy N. "Joe" Lindquist
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Lindquist, Joy N. "Joe"

September 18, 1927 - March 3, 2021

Joy N. "Joe" Lindquist was born on September 18, 1927 in Omaha, NE to Helen and Carl Lindquist. He passed away at his home in Omaha on March 3, 2021 surrounded by his family. Joe was 93 years old. Joe graduated from Omaha North High School in 1945 and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. He attended Creighton University Law School and practiced law in Omaha until his retirement in 1999. He married Arlene Kastanek of Wilber, NE in 1959 and together they had two daughters, Linda and Susan. Joe was a very special man who lived a full life. He enjoyed music, cooking, reading, doing the daily crossword, watching auto races, and photography. He loved his girls and being a Papa to his grandchildren. His unique sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Lindquist; and parents, Helen and Carl Lindquist. He is survived by daughters, Linda Lantz of Omaha, Susan (Randy) Allen of Omaha; grandchildren, Jennifer (Trinity) Kobiela of Elkhorn, Brice (Katie) Allen of Denver, CO, Emilee Allen of Elkhorn, Lindsie Salmans of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Braden Kobiela of Elkhorn.

Special thanks to Joe's caregivers at CCA Home Care and St. Croix Hospice.

Per Joe's request, no public Services will be held. Memorials may be dedicated to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont, NE.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164 | 402-496-9000

www.roedermortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Julie Z
March 12, 2021
Mrs. Lindquist was my kindergarten teacher at Boyd Elementary in 1976 and I loved her dearly. My condolences today are to the family on the loss of your patriarch. Dr. Horton
Dr. Yovanda Deason Horton
March 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to Susan, Linda and your families. I truly wish circumstances were different. God blesses us all in His way and I hope His peace comforts you in your time of mourning.
Kristine Gaddy
March 8, 2021
Marine Thank you for your Service " Semper -Fi Marine! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey home.
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
A friend for over 55 years, best man for our wedding. so sorry. God Bless, Rose Lanoha
Rose Lanoha
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results