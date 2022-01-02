Menu
Joy Mayo
1932 - 2021
Mayo, Joy (Marcell)

January 27, 1932 - December 30, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by son Rick; her parents; brothers, John and Terry Golden; sister Charlene Nova; and great-grandson Thomas Knoeferl.

Survived by sister Betty McMillan; children: Robin (Colleen), Resa (Dale) Marshall, Rene Mayo-Rejai, Russell, Robert (Sue), Rod (Donna), and Rhonda (Loyd); 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday 4-6pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, January 7, at Roeder Mortuary. Family Graveside Service. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Marcell's Family, I just saw Marcell's obituary in today's paper and need to communicate my sympathy to you all. She was my library para at Hartman School for two or three years, and we grew pretty close. We kept in touch all along; in fact, I sent her this year's Christmas letter just shortly before Christmas. We identified a bit over Broken Bow too since I had a sister-in-law and brother-in-law who lived there for a few years...Marlin taught English at the high school. Your sister and mom was an excellent para...energetic, intelligent, good with the students, and a wonderful friend to me. I'll miss not visiting with her by phone a few times a year anymore. May God give you comfort and peace knowing that Marcell lived a good life! Ardys
Ardys Hansum
Friend
January 3, 2022
