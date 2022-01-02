To Marcell's Family, I just saw Marcell's obituary in today's paper and need to communicate my sympathy to you all. She was my library para at Hartman School for two or three years, and we grew pretty close. We kept in touch all along; in fact, I sent her this year's Christmas letter just shortly before Christmas. We identified a bit over Broken Bow too since I had a sister-in-law and brother-in-law who lived there for a few years...Marlin taught English at the high school. Your sister and mom was an excellent para...energetic, intelligent, good with the students, and a wonderful friend to me. I'll miss not visiting with her by phone a few times a year anymore. May God give you comfort and peace knowing that Marcell lived a good life! Ardys

Ardys Hansum Friend January 3, 2022