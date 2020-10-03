Vieux, Joyce A.
October 12, 1930 - September 30, 2020
Age 89. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Leroy; parents and 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Linda Sutherland (Todd Porter), Roy (Katie), Carolyn (Steve) Stodola, Kenny; grandchildren, Dawn (Chris), Jason (Jennifer), Meghan, Amanda, Marissa (Ray), Josh, Jake, Sam; great grandchildren, Kasey, Zach, Keegan, Titus, Dylan, Peighton, Emery, Presley, Briella, Amelia; great-great grandchildren, Rory and Riley; and a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: 3-5pm Sunday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, October 5, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
