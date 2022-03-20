Aldinger, Joyce Ann



Age 63, of Arlington, NE passed away on March 18, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald C. and Eileen J. Clark; parents-in-law, Delmar and Reta Aldinger; and brother-in-law Danne Aldinger. Survived by husband Dale of Arlington; son Eric of Bennington, NE; daughter Megan Aldinger of Gretna, NE; and sister and brother-in-law: Corinne and Gary Ficken of Bennington, and their son Cale.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



21901 West Maple 402-289-2222



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.