Joyce Bayly
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Bayly, Joyce (Reeh)

August 27, 1957 - March 21, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, James "Bongo" Bayly Sr.

Survived by her daughters, Sheila (Troy Antisdel) Bayly and Stacey (Jose Martinez) Bayly; sons, Jim Jr. (Kristen) and Jeremy (Arin) Bayly; 7 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with 6pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Joyce was a wonderful person and will be missed by many
Pamela King (Warner)
Family
April 12, 2021
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
So sorry Jennifer and the rest of the family. I have great memories of Joyce helping to coach our softball team when we were kids. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Katie (Dieter) Clark
March 28, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Joyce´s passing. My sympathies to the whole family.
Maureen (Brown) Margiotta
March 26, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Joyces' passing. So many great memories of the 6 of us girls doing EVERYTHING together in high school! Will miss "Piglet" terribly.
Joyce (White) Findeis
March 25, 2021
Sorry to hear about Joyce's passing. Thoughts and prayers to friends and family
Sally Zavala
March 25, 2021
Frank Navarrette Jr-Family
March 24, 2021
Kami, Dana and Todd
March 24, 2021
I will miss talking with her at all the sporting events for the kids. She was such a wonderful person who truly enjoyed watching her grandkids play!
Nora Henderson
March 24, 2021
God bless Joyce and the family. Our prayers are with you.
Jim and Beth Hercinger
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results