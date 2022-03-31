Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce A. Everson
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Everson, Joyce A.

September 9, 1940 - March 29, 2022

Joyce A. Everson, age 81, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home in Mead. She was born September 9, 1940 in Nebraska City. Survived by son, Randy Everson (Elizabeth Fox), Winthrop, MN; daughter, Candy Everson (Christopher Batter), Omaha; sister, Pauline (Skip) Segatto, Boonville, MO; brother, Wayne Shaffar, Omaha; grandchildren, Justin, Heather and Tyffani; great-grandchildren, Emma, Connor, Wyatt, Kaikai and Gavin; significant other, Tom Brady, Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, James, Sr; son, James Jr; infant son; brothers, James and Carl Shaffar.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 11am, at First United Methodist Church. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Morningside Cemetery, Mead. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Leave condolences online at PrussNabity.com.

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME

Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.