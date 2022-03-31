Everson, Joyce A.
September 9, 1940 - March 29, 2022
Joyce A. Everson, age 81, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home in Mead. She was born September 9, 1940 in Nebraska City. Survived by son, Randy Everson (Elizabeth Fox), Winthrop, MN; daughter, Candy Everson (Christopher Batter), Omaha; sister, Pauline (Skip) Segatto, Boonville, MO; brother, Wayne Shaffar, Omaha; grandchildren, Justin, Heather and Tyffani; great-grandchildren, Emma, Connor, Wyatt, Kaikai and Gavin; significant other, Tom Brady, Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, James, Sr; son, James Jr; infant son; brothers, James and Carl Shaffar.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 11am, at First United Methodist Church. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Morningside Cemetery, Mead. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
