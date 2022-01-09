Fisher, Joyce Elaine
August 5, 1937 - January 8, 2022
Joyce Elaine Fisher passed away on January 8, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1937, in Stanton, Nebraska to Lloyd and Evelyn Timperley.
She is survived by her sons: Rex, Jay, Perry, and Pat and their families; sister, Lois Stover.
VISITATION: Saturday, January 15th from 10am to 11am followed by SERVICES at 11am, all at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association
.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.