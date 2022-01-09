Menu
Joyce Elaine Fisher
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Fisher, Joyce Elaine

August 5, 1937 - January 8, 2022

Joyce Elaine Fisher passed away on January 8, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1937, in Stanton, Nebraska to Lloyd and Evelyn Timperley.

She is survived by her sons: Rex, Jay, Perry, and Pat and their families; sister, Lois Stover.

VISITATION: Saturday, January 15th from 10am to 11am followed by SERVICES at 11am, all at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S. 114th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. The Windingstad´s. She was such a joy to be around and will be missed.
Rachel Windingstad
January 15, 2022
Jay and family, I'm so sorry for your loss and my thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of need.
Sean Guinzy
January 14, 2022
Rex and family I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Gruwell
January 14, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss, Perry and family. May joyful memories comfort you.
Kelly Moor
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss. It is my prayer that your grief will soon turn to fond memories.
Donna Conway Taylor
January 9, 2022
