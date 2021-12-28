Yates Gardner, Joyce L.
December 3, 1959 - December 24, 2021
Preceded in death by parents William and Mary Yates and special friend Tammy Smith.
Survived by husband Anthony Gardner, step daughter Amber Burress [Daniel] and grandson Christopher Burress. Brothers Tom Yates [Vicki], Bill Yates [Judy], John Yates [Kari], Chuck Yates [Kris], and James Yates. Sisters Grace Wipf [Roger] and Mary O'Neill [Dennis].
Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews everyone of which were very special to her.
And survived by special friend since childhood, Margo Forsythe and family, and numerous friends from North High School who supported and loved Joyce during her 2-year illness.
Joyce received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kearney State University. She later earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from University of Nebraska Omaha. Joyce was a 6th grade teacher at Belvedere Elementary before becoming a counselor at Martin Luther King Elementary and Western Hills Elementary in Omaha. She became a middle school counselor at Estherville [Iowa] Middle School and received awards for her work as a volunteer counselor for traumatized first responders in a 5 county area of Northwest Iowa.
The World is definitely a better place because of Joyce Yates Gardner. Her smile, her laughter, her love, and positive attitude was shared by everyone!
VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE 2pm Friday, Dec. 31, at Forest Lawn with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flower or gifts you may donate to: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Ste 110, Akron OH 44333 ([email protected]
).
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.