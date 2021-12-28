Menu
Joyce L. Yates Gardner
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Yates Gardner, Joyce L.

December 3, 1959 - December 24, 2021

Preceded in death by parents William and Mary Yates and special friend Tammy Smith.

Survived by husband Anthony Gardner, step daughter Amber Burress [Daniel] and grandson Christopher Burress. Brothers Tom Yates [Vicki], Bill Yates [Judy], John Yates [Kari], Chuck Yates [Kris], and James Yates. Sisters Grace Wipf [Roger] and Mary O'Neill [Dennis].

Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews everyone of which were very special to her.

And survived by special friend since childhood, Margo Forsythe and family, and numerous friends from North High School who supported and loved Joyce during her 2-year illness.

Joyce received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kearney State University. She later earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from University of Nebraska Omaha. Joyce was a 6th grade teacher at Belvedere Elementary before becoming a counselor at Martin Luther King Elementary and Western Hills Elementary in Omaha. She became a middle school counselor at Estherville [Iowa] Middle School and received awards for her work as a volunteer counselor for traumatized first responders in a 5 county area of Northwest Iowa.

The World is definitely a better place because of Joyce Yates Gardner. Her smile, her laughter, her love, and positive attitude was shared by everyone!

VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE 2pm Friday, Dec. 31, at Forest Lawn with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flower or gifts you may donate to: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Ste 110, Akron OH 44333 ([email protected]).

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Joyce A joyful spirit Quick and resounding laughter A radiant smile
Marty Glass
Work
December 31, 2021
My heart goes out to Joyce and her Family along with Margo's and her family.
JAYMEE STILES FISCHER
December 31, 2021
The DiMauro Cousins
December 31, 2021
Joyce was a true one of a kind woman. Her smile, her enormous laugh and huge heart were unforgettable. So many fun Okoboji memories with her and Tony, (and of course Margo).
Greg & Sue Wefel
Friend
December 30, 2021
Saddened to hear of Joyce´s passing.
Dennis Adams
School
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Joyce´s family. So very sad to hear of her passing.
Myrtis Olds
December 28, 2021
Joyce touched so many hearts including all of the kids from her years as a teacher and a school counselor as well as her countless number of friends. Her infectious laugh will remain in my memories forever. I will miss her dearly! Prayers to Tony and Margo and the many other family and friends who have helped care for Joyce.
Katie Clark
December 28, 2021
You truly captured Joyce in her obituary. She was outstanding as a school counselor and person. So welcoming, positive and caring. I know her family miss her dearly. She was a blessing in this world.
Ranae Murphy
Work
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joyce's sickness and passing. She lit up the room when she entered bringing happiness where ever she went. May God be with you all through this time.
Barbara J Stride
December 28, 2021
