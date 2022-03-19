Menu
Joyce E. Higgins
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Higgins, Joyce E.

April 11, 1931 - March 15, 2022

Joyce E. Higgins, age 90, of Bellevue, NE passed into Eternal Life on March 15, 2022.

She married her beloved husband, Donald L. Higgins on April 11, 1953 in Omaha at St Wenceslaus. He predeceased her in 2017. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Eileen Jackson (GA), Ellen Prendergast (FL), April (John) Shankles (KS), Jenifer (Stacy) Taylor (KS), and Dan (Lynn) Higgins (IA); and over 30 grand and great-grandchildren.

VISITATION will be held on Monday, March 21st, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Mortuary, from 4-8pm, with VIGIL/ROSARY beginning at 6:30pm. Her Life will be Celebrated with a FUNERAL MASS at St. Bernadette's, 7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue, NE on Tuesday, March 22, at 10:30am. BURIAL will follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
21
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette's
7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue, NE
Aunt Joyce was a one of a kind. She will be missed.
Bill & Kathy Haffke
Family
March 19, 2022
