Higgins, Joyce E.
April 11, 1931 - March 15, 2022
Joyce E. Higgins, age 90, of Bellevue, NE passed into Eternal Life on March 15, 2022.
She married her beloved husband, Donald L. Higgins on April 11, 1953 in Omaha at St Wenceslaus. He predeceased her in 2017. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Eileen Jackson (GA), Ellen Prendergast (FL), April (John) Shankles (KS), Jenifer (Stacy) Taylor (KS), and Dan (Lynn) Higgins (IA); and over 30 grand and great-grandchildren.
VISITATION will be held on Monday, March 21st, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Mortuary, from 4-8pm, with VIGIL/ROSARY beginning at 6:30pm. Her Life will be Celebrated with a FUNERAL MASS at St. Bernadette's, 7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue, NE on Tuesday, March 22, at 10:30am. BURIAL will follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.