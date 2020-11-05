Menu
Joyce Kay West
West, Joyce Kay

February 1, 1964 - October 31, 2020

Joyce Kay West of Omaha died October 31st, 2020 at the age 56 years. Joyce was born February 1st, 1964 in Omaha, NE. She is survived by her husband, Stephen West; children: Alexander (Tabitha) West, Cassandra (Christopher) Howard, Sean West, Cody West, and Colt West; granddaughter: Honor Howard; and mother: Francis Hopkins.

She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, spending time with her family, and FaceTiming with granddaughter Honor.

SERVICE: Friday, November 6th, 10am, at Christ Community Church, 404 S 108th St., Omaha, NE 68154.

NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA

(402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
