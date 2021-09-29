Klebe, Joyce E.
Age 83
Joyce E. Klebe, of Fremont, started working at Fremont National Bank (now First National Bank, Omaha) in 1956 and retired some 40 years later. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on October 20, 2019.
Survived by brothers: Darrel (Carolyn) Larsen of Hooper, LaVern (Sharon) Larsen of Fremont, Lyle (Jan) Larsen of Fremont; sister-in-law, Loretta Klebe of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and other family.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 1, 2021, 10am, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Palmer TRIO Fund at Wayne State (www.wsc.edu/donate
and add Palmer TRIO Fund in the note section), Rheumatology Research Foundation (www.rheumresearch.org
) or First Lutheran Church in Fremont). There is no viewing but the family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.