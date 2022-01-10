Menu
Joyce E. Labs
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Labs, Joyce E.

March 14, 1932 - January 8, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; and parents, John and Ione Dalton. Survived by children: Tom (Nancy) Woodard-Labs, Terry (Lynn) Labs, Mike (Linda) Labs, and Vicky Jo Labs-Willis; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dianne (Roger) Aveyard.

Joyce retired from Physician's Mutual and was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Omaha.

FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12, at 11am, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N.60th Ave., Omaha. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
2725 N 60th Ave, Omaha, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
2725 N 60th Ave, Omaha, NE
