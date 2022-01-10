Labs, Joyce E.
March 14, 1932 - January 8, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; and parents, John and Ione Dalton. Survived by children: Tom (Nancy) Woodard-Labs, Terry (Lynn) Labs, Mike (Linda) Labs, and Vicky Jo Labs-Willis; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dianne (Roger) Aveyard.
Joyce retired from Physician's Mutual and was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Omaha.
FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12, at 11am, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N.60th Ave., Omaha. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2022.