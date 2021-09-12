Joyce Larsen (Norman) lived her life with love and devotion to her husband, Chris; children; grandchildren; great-grands; and extended family. Born and raised in Omaha, she along with twin sister Janet moved her young family to Arizona in 1971 where she primarily lived enjoying her animals and gardening until Glioblastoma brain cancer took her quickly from us. The loss was fast and enormous and we miss you every day.
Mom always said she wanted a party when she left us and a CELEBRATION IN HER HONOR will be held Sunday, September 19, at 11am at Lewis and Clark Monument Park (19962 Monument Rd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503). Donations in Joyce's name can go to St Jude's Research Hospital for Children.
Thank you Joyce for being the Sullivan kids' babysitter when we were young. Also we are forever grateful to you & Chris for being our daughter Willow's wonderful Nanny & Papa the 1st year of her life. You are loved. You will be missed. May God bless your spirit Joyce & keep you close. God's peace to Chris & all the Family & our Aunt Janet & Barbara. From your lifetime Omaha, NE family friends in Phoenix, AZ.
With love, Elizabeth (Lisa C Sullivan), James & Willow Bradford
Jim "Sully" Sullivan
Ann (Sullivan) Santillan
Margie (Bell) Sullivan
Jimmy (RIP) & Lisa (Fenske) Sullivan
James, Elizabeth (Sullivan) & Willow Bradford
Family
September 14, 2021
Mom never in a million years did I dream you would be taken from us like this. I miss you so much and think of you every minute of every day. I am glad you're out of the pain cancer gave you but I know you'd rather be here with us than up there and we wish you were here with us. Life just isn't the same without your energy and phone calls and "Hey Shell". Mom I wish we could have made it to that 70's store and just one more blueberry danish morning. I'll forever miss and love you.
Shelly
Family
September 13, 2021
I just can't believe that you are gone. I miss you terribly. We have had such a wonderful journey through our lives together. Growing up you always protected me. You were always the stronger one. I miss our phone calls every day. Most of all I miss you and you will always be with me. I love you sissy. I know you are singing with the angels.
Janet
September 13, 2021
I love you nanny. I will always have you in my heart and all the funny memories and lessons you have taught me growing up. I will miss you forever and i hope you are smiling down on all of us. Love your grandson.
Derek pierce
September 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. She certainly knew how to make an entrance. I will miss her energy.
Sheryl and George
Other
September 13, 2021
Miss you every every minute of every day love you forever mom.