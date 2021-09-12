Mom never in a million years did I dream you would be taken from us like this. I miss you so much and think of you every minute of every day. I am glad you're out of the pain cancer gave you but I know you'd rather be here with us than up there and we wish you were here with us. Life just isn't the same without your energy and phone calls and "Hey Shell". Mom I wish we could have made it to that 70's store and just one more blueberry danish morning. I'll forever miss and love you.

Shelly Family September 13, 2021