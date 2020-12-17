Lind, Joyce



Age 77 - October 23, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Mary Grady; daughter, Cathy Jo Schultz; and sister, Mary Jo Gillespie.



Survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Tom Lind; son, Gary Lind; daughter, Heidi (Tony) Vote; grandchildren: Nick (Kasey) Schultz, TJ Schultz, Will (Nicole) Schultz, John (Lilia) Schultz, Josie Vote, Jackie Vote, and Henry Vote; brother, Joe (Gwen ) Grady; son-in-law, Kim Schultz; brother-in-law, Mike Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law, Denny (Nancy) Daly; nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 19, 2pm, at Ralston United Church of Christ (7638 Maywood St, Ralston) with VISITATION beginning one hour prior. CDC guidelines of masks and distancing are required.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.