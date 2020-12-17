Menu
Joyce Lind
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Lind, Joyce

Age 77 - October 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Mary Grady; daughter, Cathy Jo Schultz; and sister, Mary Jo Gillespie.

Survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Tom Lind; son, Gary Lind; daughter, Heidi (Tony) Vote; grandchildren: Nick (Kasey) Schultz, TJ Schultz, Will (Nicole) Schultz, John (Lilia) Schultz, Josie Vote, Jackie Vote, and Henry Vote; brother, Joe (Gwen ) Grady; son-in-law, Kim Schultz; brother-in-law, Mike Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law, Denny (Nancy) Daly; nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 19, 2pm, at Ralston United Church of Christ (7638 Maywood St, Ralston) with VISITATION beginning one hour prior. CDC guidelines of masks and distancing are required.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ralston United Church of Christ
NE
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ralston United Church of Christ
7638 Maywood St, Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
John Chambers
December 19, 2020
John Chambers
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results