McKenna, Joyce (Rotert)Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Ann McKenna; granddaughters, Emily and Kaitlin McKenna; sisters, Marilyn Koch of Hayden, ID and Cheryl O'Neill of Clermont, FL; sister-in-law, Alice Rotert of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, E.J. McKenna; parents, Anthony and Josephine (Schindler) Rotert, brothers, Maurice, Bill and Jerry Rotert; and brother-in-law, Neil O'Neill.Services are private. Memorials will be directed by the family.