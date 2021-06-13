Menu
Joyce M. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Miller, Joyce M.

August 8, 1939 - June 11, 2021

Joyce was preceded in death by parents, Al and Esther; siblings: Jane, Al and Pete; children, Denise, and Kevin; and grandson Trey. She is survived by her loving husband Wilfred A. Miller; and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

VISITATION will be Wednesday, June 16, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Thursday, June 17, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE 68046).

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Jun
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E, Papillion, NE
