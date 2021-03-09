Nanfito, Joyce



February 10, 1935 - March 7, 2021



Preceded in death by son Larry M. Spaustat. Survived by children Douglas (Debra) Nanfito, Lori (James) Burns, Kathy Zyla; grandchildren Leigh Zyla, Jennifer (Ryan) Scarlett, David (Beckie) Zyla, James (Nicole) Burns, Brian Burns; 7 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend Richard Nanfito; nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



Private Family Service. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joyce's name to HETRA (10130 S 222st, Gretna, 68028).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.