Smith, Joyce D.



June 26, 1946 - March 26, 2021



Age 74. She was born to John and Rosazetta (Kelso) Nicholas in Shenandoah, IA. Joyce enjoyed family gatherings, bingo, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, enjoying the lake, reading books and enjoyed her country music. Her pride and joy was her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard Jay "Dick" Smith; 6 siblings; grandchild, Gary; and great-grandchildren, Airo and Blaze Angel. Joyce is survived by children, Claudia Frieze, Bruce (Misty) Walker, Patricia Newberry, Nicholas Walker, and Richard J. Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Krystal (Jonathan), Jefferey (Slyenia), Shyanne, Natasha, Brittany (Curtis), Kaci (Jake), Alexander, Daniella, Candice, Micah (Sonya), Mercedes (Dusty), Dakota and Raven; several great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 10am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, April 2.



The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.