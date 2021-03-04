Joyce I. Swanson passed away on Friday morning, February 26. She was 76. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Joyce was born in Omaha in 1944. She graduated from South High School and went on to major in business with an accounting specialty at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. After the University of Nebraska, she began her career as a Certified Public Account specializing in Tax. It wasn't long before Joyce decided to professionally strike out on her own. She cofounded Swanson CPA with Bob Frazer 40 years ago in 1980. It was a fruitful partnership with a business that kept booming well into their late years.
She was devoted to animals, especially dogs. She always had multiple pets and had more than enough love for any stray that needed a good home. She was a dedicated friend with many around her she had known since her school days. She loved a good joke and her smile could brighten your whole day. She loved Husker football and volleyball. She loved to play golf, read, and cook. Mostly though, she will be remembered for her generous spirit.
She is survived by her partner, Bob; daughter, Katie; and many friends.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Nebraska Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society. Private Family Services
We didn't know of her departure till now! We miss her kind smile and greeting with the three little guys in the neighborhood areas! Joyce, rest in peace. We really miss you! May God is taking good care of you for now.. Blessings!
Andy & Stella
September 29, 2021
Condolences on the passing of Joyce. I didn´t know her long but know her as a kind and compassionate person.
Diane Heller
March 5, 2021
Condolences on the passing of Joyce. She had a great heart.
Cyndonna Tefft
March 4, 2021
Thank you, Joyce, for many years of faithful and detailed work on our taxes. We looked forward to visiting with you every year. You are missed!