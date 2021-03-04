Swanson, Joyce I.



Age 76 - February 26, 2021



Joyce I. Swanson passed away on Friday morning, February 26. She was 76. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Joyce was born in Omaha in 1944. She graduated from South High School and went on to major in business with an accounting specialty at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. After the University of Nebraska, she began her career as a Certified Public Account specializing in Tax. It wasn't long before Joyce decided to professionally strike out on her own. She cofounded Swanson CPA with Bob Frazer 40 years ago in 1980. It was a fruitful partnership with a business that kept booming well into their late years.



She was devoted to animals, especially dogs. She always had multiple pets and had more than enough love for any stray that needed a good home. She was a dedicated friend with many around her she had known since her school days. She loved a good joke and her smile could brighten your whole day. She loved Husker football and volleyball. She loved to play golf, read, and cook. Mostly though, she will be remembered for her generous spirit.



She is survived by her partner, Bob; daughter, Katie; and many friends.



Donations can be made in her memory to the Nebraska Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society. Private Family Services



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.