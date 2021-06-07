Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Lois; brothers, Doug and Neil; and husband, Ernest "Mike" Trifillis. Survived by brother, Marty Petersen; sons, Michael (Kim), and Donny (Heather); grandchildren: Joshua, Audra, Cooper, Keaton, Hallie, Raelynn and Donny; many nieces and nephews and friends. She enjoyed gardening, elephants, Steve Perry, and most of all her dog Jazzi.
Memorials to the family. VISITATION: Wednesday, June 9, 5-7pm at Kremer Funeral Home. BURIAL SERVICES: Thursday, June 10, 10:30am at Kremer Funeral Home.
KREMER FUNERAL HOME
6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom and grandma. She loved you with all of her heart! I am so glad to have met her through our widow's group and will miss her forever...
Mary Morrow
Friend
June 9, 2021
I was so sad to hear of your passing on friday. When I saw you on Monday, we talked about our weekly dinners at Village Inn. We would talk and laugh for hours. We were counting on doing that again when you got well, but God had a different plan for you. Rest in peace my dear cousin. You will be missed.
Jeanine Menard
Family
June 7, 2021
Trifillis Family
I am so sorry to hear about Joyce, my thouhgts and prayers are with your family