Wilson, Joyce Blair
July 19, 1948 - March 7, 2022
A compassionate caregiver, loving mother, amazing grandmother and wonderful friend to many, Joyce Blair Wilson left this world on March 7, 2022, in in her home in Sandpoint, ID, surrounded by family.
If you knew Joyce, you loved her – and were loved by her. She had a passion for helping others, especially those in need, and touched the lives of many. She will be remembered for her listening ear, calming voice and huge heart. She was an avid reader, a phenomenal writer and lover of movies and live music. She loved spending time outdoors, especially in and around Lake Pend Oreille. Some of her favorite spots included Garfield Bay, Green Bay, and – of course – the City Beach. She loved her children more than anything in the world, serving as their biggest cheerleaders in all they did.
Joyce was born on July 19, 1948, in Omaha, NE, to Cecil Blair and Lucille Savage (Kontor). Growing up in Omaha, Joyce attended Mercy High School, followed by Creighton University. At Creighton, she earned a Bachelor of Nursing and met, and later married, Chris Wilson in 1974. She began her professional career as an intensive care nurse at St. Joseph's hospital in Omaha, before joining the Visiting Nurses Association. Chris and Joyce had their first child, David, in Omaha, before following a dream and moving across the country to Sandpoint in 1978, where they had a second child, Megan.
In 1979, they built their dream home in the trees outside of Sagle, ID. After six years in Idaho, they moved back to Omaha in 1984 to raise their family. Joyce again worked for the Visiting Nurses Association, before returning to Creighton University to earn her master's degree and Nurse Practitioner License in 2003 (at the age of 55).
In 2007, after her kids were grown, Joyce returned to Sandpoint, or "God's Country," as she so fondly referred to the place that had stolen her heart so many years ago. She began practicing as a nurse practitioner, specializing in diabetes care. She reconnected with old friends and met new ones, providing an incredible and much-needed service to the community.
Joyce always said Sandpoint is where her heart and soul felt most alive, and as her children drove her home from the hospital just days before she passed, she looked around – as if seeing it for the first time – and said, "I am lucky." The true lucky ones were those who had a chance to know her.
Joyce is survived by her two children, David Wilson (Maggie) and Megan Bush (Daryl); longtime companion, Joe Knight III; four grandchildren, Alanna, Mara and Quinn Wilson and Allison Blair Bush; brothers, Tom Blair (Judy) and Jim Blair (Cindy); three nephews, Scott Blair (Roxanne), Jeff Blair and Mark Blair (Abby); and a niece, Katie Varnell (Brett); as well as 10 great-nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Blair and Lucille Kontor; and her pug, Molly.
FUNERAL MASS: Friday, March 25, at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 601 S. Lincoln Avenue, in Sandpoint. A ROSARY will be prayed at the Church on Thursday, March 24, at 6pm. Please visit the online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com
and sign her guestbook. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?idb=1648917745&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T&2374.donation=form1
