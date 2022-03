Viza, Juanita



May 28, 1928 - December 15, 2021



Age 93. Juanita was loving and devoted to her family and all of the lives she touched.



Preceded in death by husband Leonard; son Carlos; and grandsons Chase and Kyle.



Survived by children: Ana Lostaglia (Pat), Mari Hoover (Emmett), Elena Ford (William), Paloma Albert (Jeff), Brenda Viza (Roger Savich), and Susie Salcedo (Dino); 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.



Private Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue.



Private Inurnment at the Omaha National Cemetery.



Memorials will be directed by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.