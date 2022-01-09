We go back to the 70's and 80's when our kids were at Belleaire Elementary. Judy was my co-leader with Brownies and Girl Scouts. I was new to the job, but Judy encouraged me and we had a lot of adventures with the girls. We were room mothers for years, organizing at least 3 room parties a year and offering moral support to the teachers in other projects. One year, both of us turned up as clowns for our kids' Halloween room parties. Since we were both short, people confused our names after that. At least we had a good reputation as fun room mothers. Judy worked with me on a lot on PTA projects. We would have exhausting, yearly school carnivals to raise money and the teachers and students would enjoy and benefit from our efforts. Judy was always a great help with her creative thinking and sweat labor. Our children have been adults for many years, but these shared common interests so long ago formed permanent friendships and happy memories. We'll miss you Judy. Our sympathy to all of your family.

Norma & Richard Le Clerc & Nicole, Marc, and John January 13, 2022