Judith Ann Boyce
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Boyce, Judith Ann

April 5, 1943 - December 28, 2021

Age 78. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph. Survived by children, Peggy (Ted) Hansen, Ralph "J.R." (Michelle) Boyce, and Cinda Boyce (Brian Ogg); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 13, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the Boyce link on the obituary. Memorials to: 4H Extension Office.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We go back to the 70's and 80's when our kids were at Belleaire Elementary. Judy was my co-leader with Brownies and Girl Scouts. I was new to the job, but Judy encouraged me and we had a lot of adventures with the girls. We were room mothers for years, organizing at least 3 room parties a year and offering moral support to the teachers in other projects. One year, both of us turned up as clowns for our kids' Halloween room parties. Since we were both short, people confused our names after that. At least we had a good reputation as fun room mothers. Judy worked with me on a lot on PTA projects. We would have exhausting, yearly school carnivals to raise money and the teachers and students would enjoy and benefit from our efforts. Judy was always a great help with her creative thinking and sweat labor. Our children have been adults for many years, but these shared common interests so long ago formed permanent friendships and happy memories. We'll miss you Judy. Our sympathy to all of your family.
Norma & Richard Le Clerc & Nicole, Marc, and John
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Suverkrubbe
January 3, 2022
