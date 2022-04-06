Carstens, Judith J. "Judy"
November 26, 1945 - April 2, 2022
Age 76 of Plattsmouth, NE. Judy is survived by her husband, Roger; her daughter, Gina (Adam Chambers) Bennett of Glenwood, IA; her granddaughters, Brittney (Stephen) McCarthy and Brandi (Alex Geisler) Bennett; as well as her many grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
SERVICES for Judy will be held at 1pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION will be held an hour prior to the Service at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to be sent to the family for future designation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.