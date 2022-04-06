Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith J. "Judy" Carstens
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
Send Flowers
Carstens, Judith J. "Judy"

November 26, 1945 - April 2, 2022

Age 76 of Plattsmouth, NE. Judy is survived by her husband, Roger; her daughter, Gina (Adam Chambers) Bennett of Glenwood, IA; her granddaughters, Brittney (Stephen) McCarthy and Brandi (Alex Geisler) Bennett; as well as her many grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

SERVICES for Judy will be held at 1pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION will be held an hour prior to the Service at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to be sent to the family for future designation.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE
Apr
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.